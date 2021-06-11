James Taylor To Leave BNY Mellon for Unizen (ZCX) By CoinQuora



James Taylor To Leave BNY Mellon for Unizen (ZCX)



Unizen will add James Taylor to their team as Chief Business Development Officer.

Taylor is leaving BNY Mellon (NYSE:) after over 3 years of working in the company.

This news denotes another milestone for Unizen alongside the plan to build CeDeFi.

According to Unizen (ZCX), James Taylor will join their team as the Chief Business Development Officer. This only means, James Taylor is leaving BNY Mellon after working in the said company for over 3 years as Global Head of eFX Sales.

Taylor is an established capital market expert with over 20 plus years of work experience with some of the most prestigious names in the industry like BNY Mellon, JP Morgan, Deutsche, Barclays (LON:), and Salomon Brothers.

Without a doubt, James has proved that he can both establish and grow a new business. With that said, his addition to the Unizen team will help the crypto reach ne…

