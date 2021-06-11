Israeli troops kill Palestinian teenager in West Bank clash By Reuters







NABLUS, West Bank (Reuters) – Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian teenager during a clash in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The violence erupted at a protest against Israeli settlements near the city of Nablus.

Witnesses said a crowd of Palestinians burned tires and threw stones at soldiers who responded with tear gas, rubber bullets and live fire.

A 15-year Palestinian was shot and later died of his wounds, the Health Ministry said.

An Israeli army spokesperson said they were checking the report.

During last month’s fighting over the Palestinian-run enclave Gaza, unrest also flared in the West Bank and tensions have remained high.