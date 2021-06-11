Is Paysafe a Winner in the Consumer Finance Industry? By StockNews



Paysafe (PSFE) is an emerging contender in the digital payments industry. It aims to capitalize on the industry’s rapid growth. And because the world is now increasingly substituting physical cash transactions with digital payments, we think PSFE has immense growth potential. However, given its mundane financial performance in its last reported quarter, will the company be able to emerge as a leader in the booming consumer finance industry? Read more to find out.Digital commerce solutions provider Paysafe Limited (PSFE) went public through a reverse merger with Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II on March 31. The company was valued at $9 billion at the time of the merger due to its diversified operations in the domestic gaming market and brick & mortar businesses. It currently has a $10.58 billion enterprise value.

While most SPAC deals over the past year witnessed substantial investor interest, PSFE failed to generate hype. Its shares have declined 12.4% since its stock market debut and 10.2% over the past month.

Here’s what we think could shape PSFE’s performance in the near term:

