Is Atossa Genetics a Winner in the Pharmaceuticals Industry? By StockNews



Is Atossa Genetics a Winner in the Pharmaceuticals Industry?



The shares of biopharmaceutical company Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:) have delivered significant gains over the past year on the back of continued progress in the company’s drug development programs. However, given that its drug candidates are still in their trial phases, is the stock a risky bet ? Read more to find out. Atossa Genetics Inc . (ATOS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops innovative medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company is currently trying to expand its pipeline with the development of AT-301, a proprietary drug candidate administered by nasal spray for patients diagnosed with COVID-19, and AT-H201, a therapy to improve lung function in COVID-19 patients. ATOS’ shares have surged 28% over the past year due to its continued progress in key drug development programs.

However, the stock is currently trading 40.3% below its all-time high of $6.82. And although the company has released final data from its Phase 2 clinical study of breast cancer oral drug candidate Endoxifen, there is little clarity about when the company will apply for FDA approval to commence clinical testing in the United States.

And while its drug candidates look promising, increased competition in the COVID-19 drug development field could make it difficult for the company to gain significantly from the commercialization of its drugs.

