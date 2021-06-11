Iran nuclear deal talks to resume on Saturday: Iranian official By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Iran’s top nuclear negotiator, Abbas Araqchi, attends a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria, September 1, 2020. European Commission EbS – EEAS/Handout via REUTERS
DUBAI (Reuters) – Talks between Iran and world powers on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal will resume in Vienna on Saturday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Friday.
“The participants are expected to continue consultations on the possible return of the United States to the nuclear accord and ensuring the full and effective implementation of this agreement,” Araqchi, Iran’s top negotiator at the talks, said on his channel on the Telegram messaging app.
