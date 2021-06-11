India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.39% By Investing.com



© Reuters. India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.39%



Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the rose 0.39% to hit a new all time high, while the index climbed 0.33%.

The best performers of the session on the were Tata Steel Ltd (NS:), which rose 3.94% or 43.90 points to trade at 1158.35 at the close. Meanwhile, Coal India Ltd (NS:) added 3.93% or 6.15 points to end at 162.65 and JSW Steel Ltd (NS:) was up 3.60% or 25.40 points to 731.20 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Larsen & Toubro Ltd (NS:), which fell 1.07% or 16.25 points to trade at 1503.45 at the close. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd (NS:) declined 0.96% or 6.65 points to end at 682.60 and SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd (NS:) was down 0.95% or 9.45 points to 988.10.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (BO:) which rose 3.03% to 5451.20, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (BO:) which was up 1.97% to settle at 246.30 and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (BO:) which gained 1.73% to close at 3271.70.

The worst performers were Larsen & Toubro Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.07% to 1502.75 in late trade, IndusInd Bank Ltd. (BO:) which lost 0.80% to settle at 1015.45 and Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BO:) which was down 0.78% to 11898.45 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 876 to 830 and 25 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1684 rose and 1363 declined, while 123 ended unchanged.

Shares in Coal India Ltd (NS:) rose to 52-week highs; up 3.93% or 6.15 to 162.65. Shares in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; rising 3.03% or 160.55 to 5451.20. Shares in Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; gaining 1.97% or 4.75 to 246.30.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 6.00% to 14.1025 a new 52-week low.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.08% or 1.55 to $1894.85 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July rose 0.34% or 0.24 to hit $70.53 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 0.30% or 0.22 to trade at $72.74 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.00% to 73.067, while EUR/INR fell 0.16% to 88.7805.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.14% at 90.207.