India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.39% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.39%

Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the rose 0.39% to hit a new all time high, while the index climbed 0.33%.

The best performers of the session on the were Tata Steel Ltd (NS:), which rose 3.94% or 43.90 points to trade at 1158.35 at the close. Meanwhile, Coal India Ltd (NS:) added 3.93% or 6.15 points to end at 162.65 and JSW Steel Ltd (NS:) was up 3.60% or 25.40 points to 731.20 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Larsen & Toubro Ltd (NS:), which fell 1.07% or 16.25 points to trade at 1503.45 at the close. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd (NS:) declined 0.96% or 6.65 points to end at 682.60 and SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd (NS:) was down 0.95% or 9.45 points to 988.10.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (BO:) which rose 3.03% to 5451.20, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (BO:) which was up 1.97% to settle at 246.30 and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (BO:) which gained 1.73% to close at 3271.70.

The worst performers were Larsen & Toubro Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.07% to 1502.75 in late trade, IndusInd Bank Ltd. (BO:) which lost 0.80% to settle at 1015.45 and Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BO:) which was down 0.78% to 11898.45 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 876 to 830 and 25 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1684 rose and 1363 declined, while 123 ended unchanged.

Shares in Coal India Ltd (NS:) rose to 52-week highs; up 3.93% or 6.15 to 162.65. Shares in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; rising 3.03% or 160.55 to 5451.20. Shares in Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; gaining 1.97% or 4.75 to 246.30.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 6.00% to 14.1025 a new 52-week low.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.08% or 1.55 to $1894.85 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July rose 0.34% or 0.24 to hit $70.53 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 0.30% or 0.22 to trade at $72.74 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.00% to 73.067, while EUR/INR fell 0.16% to 88.7805.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.14% at 90.207.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR