Greenlane Renewables Announces Appointment of Lead Director and Amendment to Omnibus Incentive Plan

~Company amends proxy to recognize latest governance trends and institutional shareholder voting suggestions~

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Greenlane Renewables Inc. (“Greenlane”) (TSX: GRN / FSE: 52G) today announced that it has appointed a current director of the Company, Ms. Elaine Wong, to the position of Lead Independent Director. Ms. Wong will remain a member of both the Audit and the Corporate Development Committee. The Company has also amended its Omnibus Incentive Plan to limit the value of grants to non-employee director awards.

The Company’s Omnibus Incentive Plan is being submitted for shareholder approval at the Company’s annual general meeting on June 23, 2021. The Board of Directors has now approved the inclusion of an annual value limit of $150,000 on the discretion to grant a non-employee director equity-based incentives (RSUs) pursuant to the Omnibus Incentive Plan. This Plan does not permit the grant of stock options to non-employee directors, so the limit for options is set at ‘Nil’. This limit is being added to reflect best practice in equity-based compensation plans that include non-employee directors.

In the proxy, Section 2.5 (1) subsection (e), as amended now reads: