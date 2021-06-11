Gold slips as dollar strengthens on ‘transitory’ inflation view

Article content

Gold prices slipped on Friday, hurt by a strengthening dollar as some investors bet that recent spikes in U.S. consumer prices are temporary.

Spot gold fell 1.2% to $1,875.31 per ounce by 2:01 p.m EDT (1801 GMT). U.S. gold futures settled 0.9% lower at $1,879.6.

The dollar index gained 0.6%, dimming gold’s appeal to investors holding other currencies.

TD Securities commodity strategist Daniel Ghali said gold’s failure to break above $1,900 per ounce after U.S. non-farm payrolls and CPI data suggests inflation hedging flows were slowing at the same time as physical flows were weakening.

“As a result a pullback in gold should unfold,” Ghali said, adding that while there could be a near-term pullback to $1,850 per ounce, gold in the medium-term should be supported by dovish central bank policies for a prolonged period of time.

Data on Thursday showed U.S. consumer prices rose sharply in May, but analysts say the spike is likely “transitory” and therefore fears over the Federal Reserve policy tightening have ebbed.

On the physical front, dealers in top-hubs India and China were forced to offer discounts to lure customers this week.

Market participants now eye next week’s U.S Federal Reserve policy meeting.