Glass Lewis recommends against re-appointment of Toshiba board chairman, 4 others -Nikkei By Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) – U.S. proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis has urged shareholders to vote against the re-appointment of Toshiba (OTC:) Corp’s board chairman Osamu Nagayama and four others nominated to the board by the company, the business daily reported on Friday.

Glass Lewis recommended opposing the re-appointment of Junji Ota, chairman of Toshiba’s audit committee, the Nikkei said.

Toshiba is due to hold its annual general shareholders’ meeting on June 25.