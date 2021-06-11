Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.78% By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.78%

Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the rose 0.78% to hit a new all time high, while the index added 0.73%, and the index gained 0.93%.

The best performers of the session on the were Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (DE:), which rose 1.81% or 1.680 points to trade at 94.685 at the close. Meanwhile, SAP SE (DE:) added 1.78% or 2.060 points to end at 118.110 and Daimler AG NA O.N. (DE:) was up 1.63% or 1.275 points to 79.620 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Deutsche Bank AG NA O.N. (DE:), which fell 1.72% or 0.205 points to trade at 11.700 at the close. Siemens Energy AG (DE:) declined 1.37% or 0.34 points to end at 24.39 and Vonovia SE (DE:) was down 0.63% or 0.34 points to 53.62.

The top performers on the MDAX were K&S AG (DE:) which rose 6.74% to 12.037, Wacker Chemie O.N. (DE:) which was up 3.39% to settle at 142.28 and Software AG (DE:) which gained 3.38% to close at 37.310.

The worst performers were Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 4.52% to 66.960 in late trade, Commerzbank AG O.N. (DE:) which lost 1.78% to settle at 6.520 and Duerr AG (DE:) which was down 1.50% to 34.260 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were LPKF Laser & Electronics (DE:) which rose 4.02% to 25.900, Software AG (DE:) which was up 3.38% to settle at 37.310 and Varta AG (DE:) which gained 2.98% to close at 134.900.

The worst performers were Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 4.52% to 66.960 in late trade, Draegerwerk VZO O.N. (DE:) which lost 0.66% to settle at 74.800 and 11 AG (DE:) which was down 0.53% to 26.220 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 451 to 224 and 81 ended unchanged.

Shares in Wacker Chemie O.N. (DE:) rose to 3-years highs; gaining 3.39% or 4.66 to 142.28.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 6.65% to 16.98 a new 1-month low.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.87% or 16.50 to $1879.90 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July rose 0.91% or 0.64 to hit $70.93 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 0.41% or 0.30 to trade at $72.82 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.58% to 1.2098, while EUR/GBP fell 0.08% to 0.8576.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.55% at 90.575.

