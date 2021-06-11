German bonds set for best weekly performance in 2021

Article content

Benchmark German 10-year bonds were set for their best week of the year on Friday and Southern European bonds rallied sharply as a dovish outcome to the ECB meeting a day earlier supported euro area government bond prices.

On Thursday, the European Central Bank maintained an elevated pace of pandemic emergency bond purchases (PEPP) for the third quarter.

Though it upgraded its economic projections for this year and next, underlying inflation is still expected to stay below the ECB target at least through 2023, suggesting that support will be maintained in the aftermath of the PEPP program, which expires next year.

Euro area borrowing costs fell to their lowest since late April on Friday in a broader fixed income rally, which also saw Britain’s gilt, U.S. Treasury and Japanese government bond yields fall.

After a brief rise, Treasury yields ignored higher-than-expected May inflation data on Thursday and were set for their biggest weekly fall in a year as investors covered shorts.

“Since (May), the rates market is zeroing in on crowded consensus shorts, forcing position capitulation across the board,” BofA analysts Ralf Preusser and Myria Kyriacou told clients. “This is very visible in price action over the last two days in particular.”