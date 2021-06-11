G7 has become a gigantic media circus, UK’s Johnson says By Reuters

As he ordered the media to leave the meeting after initial remarks, Johnson said: “This is meant to be a fireside chat between the great democracies of the world – it’s turned into a gigantic media circus in which we have to greet each other several times.”

CARBIS BAY, England (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told other Group of Seven leaders at the opening of their summit that the meeting was supposed to be a closed and informal fireside chat but that it had become a “gigantic media circus”.

