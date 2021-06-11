G7 has become a gigantic media circus, UK’s Johnson says By Reuters

© Reuters. U.S. President Joe Biden, Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, European Council President Charles Michel, Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi stand for a family photo during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwal
CARBIS BAY, England (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told other Group of Seven leaders at the opening of their summit that the meeting was supposed to be a closed and informal fireside chat but that it had become a “gigantic media circus”.
As he ordered the media to leave the meeting after initial remarks, Johnson said: “This is meant to be a fireside chat between the great democracies of the world – it’s turned into a gigantic media circus in which we have to greet each other several times.”
