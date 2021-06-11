France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.83% By Investing.com



France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.83%



Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the gained 0.83% to hit a new 5-year high, while the index added 0.87%.

The best performers of the session on the were Renault SA (PA:), which rose 7.05% or 2.43 points to trade at 36.90 at the close. Meanwhile, Capgemini SE (PA:) added 3.04% or 4.65 points to end at 157.40 and Worldline SA (PA:) was up 2.32% or 1.78 points to 78.44 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Pernod Ricard SA (PA:), which fell 0.70% or 1.25 points to trade at 178.50 at the close. Air Liquide SA (PA:) declined 0.45% or 0.64 points to end at 140.68 and Schneider Electric SE (PA:) was down 0.43% or 0.56 points to 130.14.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were SCOR SE (PA:) which rose 8.43% to 28.30, Renault SA (PA:) which was up 7.05% to settle at 36.90 and Edenred SA (PA:) which gained 4.20% to close at 49.87.

The worst performers were Solutions 30 SE (PA:) which was down 3.85% to 5.00 in late trade, Mercialys SA (PA:) which lost 3.75% to settle at 10.51 and Covivio SA (PA:) which was down 1.60% to 80.10 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 379 to 210 and 71 ended unchanged.

Shares in Capgemini SE (PA:) rose to 5-year highs; up 3.04% or 4.65 to 157.40. Shares in Edenred SA (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 4.20% or 2.01 to 49.87.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.76% or 14.35 to $1882.05 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July rose 0.92% or 0.65 to hit $70.94 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 0.47% or 0.34 to trade at $72.86 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.56% to 1.2101, while EUR/GBP fell 0.09% to 0.8574.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.54% at 90.565.