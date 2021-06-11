Formation Fi Breaks All-Time SHO Record on DAO Maker By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. Formation Fi Breaks All-Time SHO Record on DAO Maker
  • Formation Fi announced that its officially broken the all-time SHO record.
  • The platform has a total of 6,020 registrations, the highest ever.
  • BMC hopes to changes people’s mindset in terms of BTC’s environment impact.

Formation Fi just announced that its officially broken the all-time Strong Holder Offering (SHO registration record on DAO Maker’s DAO PAD with a monumental 6,020 SHO registrations. This is the highest number of registrations even on DAO PAD for SHO events.

SHOs are a relatively new fundraising method used in public rounds. As part of these rounds, applicants are selected based on a series of parameters to find the ideal type of holds.

The company held its SHO event on Tuesday, June 7. As per reports, the DeFi community showed immense interest in the project reflecting a great start to DeFi Summer 2.0. The project’s native token was also made available to the DAO community for the first time ever. $FORM governs the platform, especially revolving around

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR