Formation Fi Breaks All-Time SHO Record on DAO Maker By CoinQuora



© Reuters. Formation Fi Breaks All-Time SHO Record on DAO Maker



Formation Fi announced that its officially broken the all-time SHO record.

The platform has a total of 6,020 registrations, the highest ever.

BMC hopes to changes people’s mindset in terms of BTC’s environment impact.

Formation Fi just announced that its officially broken the all-time Strong Holder Offering (SHO registration record on DAO Maker’s DAO PAD with a monumental 6,020 SHO registrations. This is the highest number of registrations even on DAO PAD for SHO events.

SHOs are a relatively new fundraising method used in public rounds. As part of these rounds, applicants are selected based on a series of parameters to find the ideal type of holds.

The company held its SHO event on Tuesday, June 7. As per reports, the DeFi community showed immense interest in the project reflecting a great start to DeFi Summer 2.0. The project’s native token was also made available to the DAO community for the first time ever. $FORM governs the platform, especially revolving around

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora