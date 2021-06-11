Forever 21 to Debut Within Hudson’s Bay Locations

Article content
Forever 21 to be available in Hudson’s Bay stores and on thebay.com
TORONTO — Today, Hudson’s Bay and Forever 21 through YM Inc., the Canadian licensee of the brand, unveiled a new partnership, with Forever 21 full-line collections now available at select Hudson’s Bay locations. Hudson’s Bay stores at Yorkdale and Square One Shopping Centre locations are the first to debut the new offering on June 11, with additional locations expected to offer the Forever 21 brand nationwide. Forever 21 will also be available on thebay.com Marketplace mid-summer, joining more than 1,400 new or expanded brands already available since Hudson’s Bay Marketplace launched in March. The announcement comes as Hudson’s Bay undertakes an expansion of its offering for Millennial and Gen Z shoppers.
“As a digital-first retailer, we are more nimble, more relevant and are responding to consumer trends faster than ever before,” says Wayne Drummond, Chief Merchant at Hudson’s Bay. “As we continue to transform our business, Hudson’s Bay is creating exciting depth to its fashion matrix, with coveted brands and curated experiences that provide Millennial and Gen Z style-seekers with a destination to find fashion that suits their lifestyle.”
Proceeding Forever 21, in the spring Hudson’s Bay introduced Mango Men, Sanctuary, Sweaty Betty, AFRM, Rollas Denim, and more. This Fall, the retailer will launch Jack & Jones Premium, Compania, Nia The Brand, BDG by Urban Outfitters, Wild Pony, to name a few, with exclusive collaborations and additional exciting announcements to be shared later in the season.
Hudson’s Bay is the exclusive third-party retail partner to Forever 21 in Canada.
ABOUT HUDSON’S BAY
Hudson’s Bay is a digital-first purpose-driven retailer helping Canadians live their best style of life. As one of the country’s most iconic brands, Hudson’s Bay operates 87 full-line locations and thebay.com featuring Marketplace — the 5th largest e-commerce business in Canada. Hudson’s Bay has established a reputation for quality and style through an unrivalled assortment including fashion, designer, home, beauty, food concepts and more. The Hudson’s Bay Rewards program is ranked second in department store loyalty programs in Canada.
Hudson’s Bay operates under the HBC brand portfolio. Founded in 1670, HBC is North America’s oldest company. The signature stripes are a registered trademark of HBC.
