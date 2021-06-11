Forever 21 to Debut Within Hudson’s Bay Locations

Article content

Forever 21 to be available in Hudson’s Bay stores and on thebay.com

TORONTO — Today, Hudson’s Bay and Forever 21 through YM Inc., the Canadian licensee of the brand, unveiled a new partnership, with Forever 21 full-line collections now available at select Hudson’s Bay locations. Hudson’s Bay stores at Yorkdale and Square One Shopping Centre locations are the first to debut the new offering on June 11, with additional locations expected to offer the Forever 21 brand nationwide. Forever 21 will also be available on thebay.com Marketplace mid-summer, joining more than 1,400 new or expanded brands already available since Hudson’s Bay Marketplace launched in March. The announcement comes as Hudson’s Bay undertakes an expansion of its offering for Millennial and Gen Z shoppers.

“As a digital-first retailer, we are more nimble, more relevant and are responding to consumer trends faster than ever before,” says Wayne Drummond, Chief Merchant at Hudson’s Bay. “As we continue to transform our business, Hudson’s Bay is creating exciting depth to its fashion matrix, with coveted brands and curated experiences that provide Millennial and Gen Z style-seekers with a destination to find fashion that suits their lifestyle.”