EU regulators to clear Aon’s $30 billion Willis late June, early July



FILE PHOTO: An office building with the Aon logo is seen amid the easing of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in the Central Business District of Sydney, Australia, June 3, 2020.



BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU antitrust regulators are expected to approve insurance broker Aon (NYSE:)’s $30 billion bid for Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:) later this month or in early July, people familiar with the matter said.

London-headquartered Aon clinched the deal a year ago to create the world’s largest insurance broker ahead of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (NYSE:) in the sector’s biggest-ever deal.

Reuters exclusively reported on April 28 that the European Commission would clear the mega deal after Aon offered to sell substantial assets to address competition concerns.