EU regulators to clear Aon’s $30 billion Willis late June, early July

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU antitrust regulators are expected to approve insurance broker Aon (NYSE:)’s $30 billion bid for Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:) later this month or in early July, people familiar with the matter said.
London-headquartered Aon clinched the deal a year ago to create the world’s largest insurance broker ahead of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (NYSE:) in the sector’s biggest-ever deal.
Reuters exclusively reported on April 28 that the European Commission would clear the mega deal after Aon offered to sell substantial assets to address competition concerns.
