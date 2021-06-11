Ethernity Chain to Release NFT Collections of MMA Legend Anderson Silva and Poker Star Phil Ivey By DailyCoin



Ethernity Chain to Release NFT Collections of MMA Legend Anderson Silva and Poker Star Phil Ivey



Ethernity Chain, a blockchain-based platform that produces limited edition authenticated non-fungible tokens (NFTs), has teased the crypto and blockchain community by announcing the licensed authenticated NFT collection starring UFC Legend Anderson Silva and poker star Phil Ivey.

The Longest Reigning Title Holder in @UFC History The Spider @SpiderAnderson Licensed Authenticated #NFT Collection, coming soon…Only on Ethernity Chain. #NFT #AndersonSilva pic.twitter.com/5sdelBZi7q — Ethernity Chain (@EthernityChain) June 10, 2021

The blockchain platform recently released NFT Drops of Marilyn Monroe and the Winklevoss Twins. Ethernity Chain is now dropping hints about their upcoming collaboration with Anderson Silva and Phil Ivey.

The NFT frenzy hit new levels of popularity this year thanks to a rise of to all-time highs above the $60,000 mark. An NFT developed by crypto artist Beeple sold for $69 million at the auction house Christie’s earlier this year. It is estimated that NFTs witnessed over $2 billion in sales earlier this year.

Silva, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time, still holds the UFC record of 16 consecutive victories between 2006 and 2013. Out of the total of 46 fights, he won 34 before retiring in November last year.

Ivey has a World Poker Tour title alongside winning ten World Series of Poker bracelets. The poker community regards him as one of the best all-around players in the world. Four years ago, he was elected to the Poker Hall of Fame.

About Ethernity Chain

Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by your favorite artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever. It’s a win-win situation in which everyone benefits, from NFT collectors, to charities that work with some of the most vulnerable members of society. Its unique DeFi applications allow ERN token holders to farm rare A-NFTs, stake, farm and vote on proposals that will amend the Ethernity Chain ecosystem. You can get exclusive NFTs by auction sales or farming ERNs and accumulate rewards that you can use to redeem collectibles. A portion of the sales proceeds goes to our charity partners.

