Elon Musk Is no Longer Part of Bitcoin Mining Council By CoinQuora



© Reuters. Elon Musk Is no Longer Part of Bitcoin Mining Council



Elon Musk will no longer be part of the American BTC Mining Council.

BMC explained that Elon joined the group to educate on mining.

BMC hopes to changes people’s mindset in terms of BTC’s environmental impact.

North American Bitcoin Mining Council (BMC) has announced that Tesla (NASDAQ:) CEO Elon Musk will no longer be part of their Council.

Specifically, BMC said that Elon mainly joined them on an educational call to discuss the pros and cons of Bitcoin mining. However, based on the report, Elon’s affair with the Council has just ended as an “educational call” from now on.

Briefly, the Bitcoin Mining Council exists to promote energy usage transparency in the flagship crypto Bitcoin. MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor functions as founder leader of the BMC.

Moreover, describing the BMC, Saylor eventually said that the group deliberately volunteers and opens forums of BTC miners who are dedicated to the network and its principles.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

