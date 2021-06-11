El Salvador’s Bitcoin adoption an ‘interesting experiment,’ says BIS exec By Cointelegraph

Benoît Cœuré, (BTC) critic and the head of the innovation hub at the Bank of International Settlements, called El Salvador’s historic move to make BTC legal tender in the country an “interesting experiment.”

According to Reuters, Cœuré made this assertion during the launch of the BIS’s fourth innovation hub in England on Friday, stating: