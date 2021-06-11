Dutch official calls for complete ban on Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
While El Salvador adopts as legal tender, one Dutch official blasted the cryptocurrency, calling for an urgent blanket ban.

Pieter Hasekamp, director of the Dutch Bureau for Economic Analysis under the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy, published an essay entitled “The Netherlands must ban bitcoin.”