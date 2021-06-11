Dollar looks stronger as euro and sterling dip

Matilda Colman
NEW YORK — The euro and sterling dipped

against the dollar on Friday as investors bet interest rates

would stay lower for longer in Europe, a day after currency

markets shrugged off a high U.S. inflation number as likely to

be temporary.

The dollar index was last up 0.46% at 90.4790 while

the euro was down 0.53% at $1.2112.

A day after the European Central Bank stuck to its dovish

stance, ECB policymaker Klaas Knot said that flexible fiscal

rules would be needed for years as monetary policy remains

constrained.

“ECB policy makers are indicating that inflation rates are

way below levels that are needed to put upward pressure on

rates,” said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at

Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto.

“That’s cutting away at the euro’s recent rally, putting

some downward pressure on it. The biggest contributor to the

move we’ve seen overnight is the (euro) weakness as opposed to

idiosyncratic dollar positive forces. The dollar’s winning the

reverse beauty contest.”

Sterling was down 0.43% at $1.4115, also dented by

the rapid spread of the Delta variant in Britain, raising

concerns that much of the country may not be able to fully

reopen from lockdown on June 21, as planned.

“You’re seeing sterling weaken at the possibly of a delayed

reopening,” Schamotta added. “That certainly weighs on the

likelihood of a full and rapid rebound, particularly on the

consumption side. It lowers estimates and pushes Bank of England

tightening even further into the future.”

Currency markets had been sluggish all week in anticipation

of Thursday’s release of U.S. consumer prices, which rose 5%

year-on-year in May.

But even though the number was above expectations, there was

little market reaction. Investors seemed to agree with the

Federal Reserve’s assertion that any rise in inflation to be

temporary and that it is too soon to be discussing reducing its

monetary stimulus.

Traders were however, looking ahead to the Federal Open

Market Committee meeting scheduled for the week ahead.

Economists see the central bank announcing in August or

September a strategy for reducing its massive bond-buying

program, but don’t expect it to start cutting monthly purchases

until early next year, a Reuters poll found.

Meanwhile investor left riskier currencies such as the

Australian dollar was down 0.63% against the U.S.

dollar and the New Zealand dollar was off 0.92% at $0.7129.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin, which recovered slightly in

recent sessions, was on track for a 4% weekly gain and last up

1.6% at $37,288 on the day. Ether however was last down 0.4% and

set for a 9% weekly drop. Both are still

trading significantly below their earlier peaks.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:18AM (1418 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 90.4790 90.0740 +0.46% 0.553% +90.4930 +89.9510

Euro/Dollar $1.2112 $1.2176 -0.53% -0.87% +$1.2193 +$1.2111

Dollar/Yen 109.7600 109.3300 +0.40% +6.23% +109.7650 +109.3000

Euro/Yen 132.95 133.08 -0.10% +4.75% +133.4100 +132.8500

Dollar/Swiss 0.8986 0.8946 +0.44% +1.56% +0.8986 +0.8933

Sterling/Dollar $1.4115 $1.4176 -0.43% +3.32% +$1.4185 +$1.4114

Dollar/Canadian 1.2138 1.2095 +0.37% -4.67% +1.2140 +1.2080

Aussie/Dollar $0.7704 $0.7753 -0.63% +0.15% +$0.7775 +$0.7704

Euro/Swiss 1.0882 1.0892 -0.09% +0.69% +1.0901 +1.0881

Euro/Sterling 0.8580 0.8587 -0.08% -3.99% +0.8605 +0.8569

NZ $0.7129 $0.7196 -0.92% -0.71% +$0.7210 +$0.7130

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 8.3465 8.2620 +1.05% -2.77% +8.3490 +8.2650

Euro/Norway 10.1096 10.0700 +0.39% -3.41% +10.1121 +10.0611

Dollar/Sweden 8.3140 8.2484 +0.35% +1.43% +8.3168 +8.2368

Euro/Sweden 10.0710 10.0362 +0.35% -0.05% +10.0734 +10.0409

(Additional reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft in London; Editing

by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Pravin Char)

