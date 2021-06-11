Dollar looks stronger as euro and sterling dip

Article content

NEW YORK — The euro and sterling dipped

against the dollar on Friday as investors bet interest rates

would stay lower for longer in Europe, a day after currency

markets shrugged off a high U.S. inflation number as likely to

be temporary.

The dollar index was last up 0.46% at 90.4790 while

the euro was down 0.53% at $1.2112.

A day after the European Central Bank stuck to its dovish

stance, ECB policymaker Klaas Knot said that flexible fiscal

rules would be needed for years as monetary policy remains

constrained.

“ECB policy makers are indicating that inflation rates are

way below levels that are needed to put upward pressure on

rates,” said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at

Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto.

“That’s cutting away at the euro’s recent rally, putting

some downward pressure on it. The biggest contributor to the

move we’ve seen overnight is the (euro) weakness as opposed to

idiosyncratic dollar positive forces. The dollar’s winning the

reverse beauty contest.”

Sterling was down 0.43% at $1.4115, also dented by

the rapid spread of the Delta variant in Britain, raising

concerns that much of the country may not be able to fully

reopen from lockdown on June 21, as planned.