Dollar looks stronger as euro and sterling dip

Article content
NEW YORK — The euro and sterling dipped
against the dollar on Friday as investors bet interest rates
would stay lower for longer in Europe, a day after currency
markets shrugged off a high U.S. inflation number as likely to
be temporary.
The dollar index was last up 0.46% at 90.4790 while
the euro was down 0.53% at $1.2112.
A day after the European Central Bank stuck to its dovish
stance, ECB policymaker Klaas Knot said that flexible fiscal
rules would be needed for years as monetary policy remains
constrained.
“ECB policy makers are indicating that inflation rates are
way below levels that are needed to put upward pressure on
rates,” said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at
Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto.
“That’s cutting away at the euro’s recent rally, putting
some downward pressure on it. The biggest contributor to the
move we’ve seen overnight is the (euro) weakness as opposed to
idiosyncratic dollar positive forces. The dollar’s winning the
reverse beauty contest.”
Sterling was down 0.43% at $1.4115, also dented by
the rapid spread of the Delta variant in Britain, raising
concerns that much of the country may not be able to fully
reopen from lockdown on June 21, as planned.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
“You’re seeing sterling weaken at the possibly of a delayed
reopening,” Schamotta added. “That certainly weighs on the
likelihood of a full and rapid rebound, particularly on the
consumption side. It lowers estimates and pushes Bank of England
tightening even further into the future.”
Currency markets had been sluggish all week in anticipation
of Thursday’s release of U.S. consumer prices, which rose 5%
year-on-year in May.
But even though the number was above expectations, there was
little market reaction. Investors seemed to agree with the
Federal Reserve’s assertion that any rise in inflation to be
temporary and that it is too soon to be discussing reducing its
monetary stimulus.
Traders were however, looking ahead to the Federal Open
Market Committee meeting scheduled for the week ahead.
Economists see the central bank announcing in August or
September a strategy for reducing its massive bond-buying
program, but don’t expect it to start cutting monthly purchases
until early next year, a Reuters poll found.
Meanwhile investor left riskier currencies such as the
Australian dollar was down 0.63% against the U.S.
dollar and the New Zealand dollar was off 0.92% at $0.7129.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin, which recovered slightly in
recent sessions, was on track for a 4% weekly gain and last up
1.6% at $37,288 on the day. Ether however was last down 0.4% and
set for a 9% weekly drop. Both are still
trading significantly below their earlier peaks.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 10:18AM (1418 GMT)
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Dollar index 90.4790 90.0740 +0.46% 0.553% +90.4930 +89.9510
Euro/Dollar $1.2112 $1.2176 -0.53% -0.87% +$1.2193 +$1.2111
Dollar/Yen 109.7600 109.3300 +0.40% +6.23% +109.7650 +109.3000
Euro/Yen 132.95 133.08 -0.10% +4.75% +133.4100 +132.8500
Dollar/Swiss 0.8986 0.8946 +0.44% +1.56% +0.8986 +0.8933
Sterling/Dollar $1.4115 $1.4176 -0.43% +3.32% +$1.4185 +$1.4114
Dollar/Canadian 1.2138 1.2095 +0.37% -4.67% +1.2140 +1.2080
Aussie/Dollar $0.7704 $0.7753 -0.63% +0.15% +$0.7775 +$0.7704
Euro/Swiss 1.0882 1.0892 -0.09% +0.69% +1.0901 +1.0881
Euro/Sterling 0.8580 0.8587 -0.08% -3.99% +0.8605 +0.8569
NZ $0.7129 $0.7196 -0.92% -0.71% +$0.7210 +$0.7130
Dollar/Dollar
Dollar/Norway 8.3465 8.2620 +1.05% -2.77% +8.3490 +8.2650
Euro/Norway 10.1096 10.0700 +0.39% -3.41% +10.1121 +10.0611
Dollar/Sweden 8.3140 8.2484 +0.35% +1.43% +8.3168 +8.2368
Euro/Sweden 10.0710 10.0362 +0.35% -0.05% +10.0734 +10.0409
(Additional reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft in London; Editing
by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Pravin Char)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.