DJ David Guetta puts luxury Miami pad up for sale, will accept 38 Bitcoin for it By Cointelegraph

DJ David Guetta puts luxury Miami pad up for sale, will accept 38 Bitcoin for it

Matilda Colman
Renowned French DJ David Guetta has put his luxury apartment on Miami Beach up for sale and will accept payments in and .

The three-bedroom 2528 square foot beachfront property is on the 37th floor of the luxury Setai Residences condominium complex and is on sale for $14 million, or around 37.69 BTC at today’s prices.

Setai Residences: Freud Group
Guetta’s apartment: Freud Group