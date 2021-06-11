Detroit becomes ‘Jeep City’ with first new auto plant in 30 years

Article content

DETROIT — Inside the first new auto assembly plant built in the Motor City since 1991, the smell of hot metal hangs in the air as new Jeep Grand Cherokee L SUVs head down the welding line.

For Stellantis NV, that is the smell of money. For the City of Detroit, it means nearly 5,000 jobs.

Stellantis opened the doors of its new $1.6 billion Mack Avenue assembly complex on Thursday, showing off parts of a 3 million square foot complex completed and launched into production largely during the pandemic.

The Grand Cherokee L vehicles on the assembly line are the first of a new generation of Jeep’s best-selling model line, aimed at expanding the brand’s sales to customers who want an SUV with three rows of seats.

Until now, Grand Cherokees only offered seating for five. Now, with room for as many as seven passengers, Jeep can take on rivals such as Ford Motor Co’s Explorer, General Motors Co’s GMC Acadia and larger SUVs from European and Japanese brands.

The plant, which began building vehicles in March, now is operating three shifts a day, plant manager Michael Brieda said.

In a tight labor market, Brieda said the biggest challenge the plant had “was finding people capable of working in a manufacturing environment.” Job applicants were given dexterity tests as part of their interviews, he said.