Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.09% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the gained 0.09% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were Tryg A/S (CSE:), which rose 4.48% or 6.5 points to trade at 150.3 at the close. Meanwhile, Pandora A/S (CSE:) added 1.75% or 14.4 points to end at 837.6 and Coloplast A/S (CSE:) was up 1.01% or 9.8 points to 982.2 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Ambu A/S (CSE:), which fell 1.84% or 4.3 points to trade at 229.9 at the close. Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:) declined 0.97% or 2.1 points to end at 213.7 and GN Store Nord (CSE:) was down 0.85% or 4.4 points to 516.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 75 to 63 and 18 ended unchanged.

Shares in Pandora A/S (CSE:) rose to 3-years highs; up 1.75% or 14.4 to 837.6.

Crude oil for July delivery was up 0.64% or 0.45 to $70.74 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August rose 0.19% or 0.14 to hit $72.66 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 0.89% or 16.85 to trade at $1879.55 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.64% to 6.1459, while EUR/DKK rose 0.07% to 7.4366.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.54% at 90.567.