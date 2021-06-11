Cybin to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Psychedelics in Psychiatry and Beyond Virtual Conference on June 17th

Article content

TORONTO — Cybin Inc. ( NEO:CYBN) (OTCQB:CLXPF) (“Cybin” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics, today announced that Doug Drysdale, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright Psychedelics in Psychiatry and Beyond Virtual Conference on June 17, 2021. The presentation details are as follows:

The presentation will be webcast on-demand and available for 90 days thereafter using the link provided above.

Mr. Drysdale will also be participating in a panel discussion at 9:00AM ET: Disruptive Psychopharmacology – An Introduction to Psychedelics and the Coming Revolution in Psychiatry.

About Cybin

Cybin is a leading biotechnology company focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders.

Cautionary Notes and Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release related to the Company are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “should”, “could”, “intend”, “estimate”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe” or “continue”, or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding enhanced liquidity, the value of additional capital markets exposure, access to institutional and retail investors, the Company’s new strategic brand messaging campaign, and psychedelic drug development programs to potentially treat mental health disorders. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and Cybin’s plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.