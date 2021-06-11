Copper rises on weaker dollar, aluminum jumps

Article content
HANOI — Copper rose on Friday, supported by a weaker dollar, while aluminum prices jumped in Shanghai on talks of a lower-than-expected sale of the metal from China.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 1.1% to $9,989.50 a tonne by 0735 GMT, while the most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 0.4% at 71,770 yuan ($11,230.56) a tonne.
After a week of anxious waiting, markets got the high U.S. inflation number they dreaded, shrugged it off and moved on, leaving the U.S. dollar under pressure.
A softer dollar makes greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.
“We expect near-term stabilization after copper and aluminum, especially, reached fresh-new highs in May,” said Fitch Solutions analysts in a note.
“Nevertheless, there should be no collapse and prices will remain elevated compared to previous years, on the back of a weakening U.S. dollar, tight fundamentals and positive investor sentiment due to the ongoing global economic recovery.”
ShFE aluminum rose as much as 3.8% to 19,200 yuan a tonne, its highest since May 20, as latest market talks suggested Chinese authorities will release less aluminum than expected into the market.
China might sell around 80,000 tonnes of aluminum each month from end-June to end-2021, said Shenyin & Wanguo Futures in a note.
That would bring the total volume of possible state sale to around 560,000 tonnes, much smaller than the 800,000-900,000 tonnes that market had expected earlier in June.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME zinc advanced 1.5% to $3,039 a tonne while ShFE nickel increased 2.4% to 135,350 yuan a tonne.
* One party controls 30-40% of available stocks and short term futures of LME aluminum. A party holds 40-50% of LME lead warrants.
($1 = 6.3906 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; editing by Uttaresh.V, Rashmi Aich and Ramakrishnan M.)