Copper rises on weaker dollar, aluminum jumps

HANOI — Copper rose on Friday, supported by a weaker dollar, while aluminum prices jumped in Shanghai on talks of a lower-than-expected sale of the metal from China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 1.1% to $9,989.50 a tonne by 0735 GMT, while the most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 0.4% at 71,770 yuan ($11,230.56) a tonne.

After a week of anxious waiting, markets got the high U.S. inflation number they dreaded, shrugged it off and moved on, leaving the U.S. dollar under pressure.

A softer dollar makes greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

“We expect near-term stabilization after copper and aluminum, especially, reached fresh-new highs in May,” said Fitch Solutions analysts in a note.

“Nevertheless, there should be no collapse and prices will remain elevated compared to previous years, on the back of a weakening U.S. dollar, tight fundamentals and positive investor sentiment due to the ongoing global economic recovery.”

ShFE aluminum rose as much as 3.8% to 19,200 yuan a tonne, its highest since May 20, as latest market talks suggested Chinese authorities will release less aluminum than expected into the market.