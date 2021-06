Article content

BEIJING — Vehicle sales in China fell 3% in May from the corresponding month a year earlier, snapping a streak of 13 consecutive months of gains, industry data showed on Friday.

Overall sales in the world’s biggest car market stood at 2.13 million vehicles in May, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) showed. (Reporting by Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)