Celebrity Instagrams You Probably Missed This Week: 6/11

2.
Yvonne Orji and the rest of the Insecure cast reflected on their last days on set.
3.
Megan Thee Stallion made her return to Instagram, just in time for Hot Girl Summer.
5.
Joey King celebrated her Kissing Booth character’s fictional birthday with a photo dump filled with throwbacks.
6.
Whitney Port enjoyed some family time with her hubby and their 3-year-old son Sonny.
8.
Drake and Future reunited in the studio.
9.
Fran Drescher recreated one of her iconic looks from The Nanny.
10.
Troian Bellisario’s husband Patrick J. Adams delivered their baby in a hospital parking lot.
12.
Chase Stokes gave us a recap of his week.
14.
Chris Pratt wrote a sweet birthday message to his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.
15.
Ellie Kemper addressed those resurfaced pictures of her participating in the “unquestionably racist” Veiled Prophet Ball.
16.
Simone Biles became the most-decorated American gymnast of all time, while iconically wearing a goat (Greatest Of All Time) on her leotard.
17.
Alicia Silverstone took us on a trip down memory lane with this Clueless recreation.
