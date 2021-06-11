Cardano Falls 10% In Selloff By Investing.com



Cardano Falls 10% In Selloff



Investing.com – was trading at $1.378209 by 23:42 (03:42 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, down 10.01% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 23.

The move downwards pushed Cardano’s market cap down to $44.222500B, or 2.95% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $71.557257B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.375199 to $1.437267 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a drop in value, as it lost 21.15%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.624093B or 2.83% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.3752 to $1.7409 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 43.98% from its all-time high of $2.46 set on May 16.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $35,563.9 on the Investing.com Index, down 3.25% on the day.

was trading at $2,283.38 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 7.37%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $667.475870B or 44.54% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $266.345704B or 17.77% of the total cryptocurrency market value.