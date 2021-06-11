Canadian dollar falls by most in 7 weeks as Fed meeting approaches

Article content

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar weakened to

a four-week low against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on

Friday, as investors weighed the risk of the Federal Reserve

taking steps that could tighten policy at an interest rate

announcement next week.

The loonie was trading 0.6% lower at 1.2169 to the

greenback, or 82.18 U.S. cents, its biggest decline since April

20. It touched its weakest intraday level since May 14 at

1.2177. For the week, it was down 0.8%.

“This is a broad dollar story, where we’ve seen a hard

bounce in the (U.S.) dollar index and dollar-CAD has come along

for the ride,” said Greg Anderson, global head of foreign

exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets. “The market was ripe

for this correction, and it could extend for another day or

two.”

The U.S. dollar rallied as investors bet interest

rates would stay lower for longer in Europe.

“We have a jittery market ahead of the FOMC next week. It’s

a critical event,” Anderson said, referring to the Fed’s Federal

Open Market Committee..

Avenues the Fed could use to tighten policy include raising

the interest rate it pays on excess reserves, projecting an

earlier date for its first rate hike and acknowledging the time

has come to talk about tapering of quantitative easing.