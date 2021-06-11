Canadian dollar falls by most in 7 weeks as Fed meeting approaches

Article content
TORONTO — The Canadian dollar weakened to
a four-week low against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on
Friday, as investors weighed the risk of the Federal Reserve
taking steps that could tighten policy at an interest rate
announcement next week.
The loonie was trading 0.6% lower at 1.2169 to the
greenback, or 82.18 U.S. cents, its biggest decline since April
20. It touched its weakest intraday level since May 14 at
1.2177. For the week, it was down 0.8%.
“This is a broad dollar story, where we’ve seen a hard
bounce in the (U.S.) dollar index and dollar-CAD has come along
for the ride,” said Greg Anderson, global head of foreign
exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets. “The market was ripe
for this correction, and it could extend for another day or
two.”
The U.S. dollar rallied as investors bet interest
rates would stay lower for longer in Europe.
“We have a jittery market ahead of the FOMC next week. It’s
a critical event,” Anderson said, referring to the Fed’s Federal
Open Market Committee..
Avenues the Fed could use to tighten policy include raising
the interest rate it pays on excess reserves, projecting an
earlier date for its first rate hike and acknowledging the time
has come to talk about tapering of quantitative easing.
With commodity prices soaring, the Canadian dollar has been
the top-performing G10 currency this year, up 4.7% against the
greenback.
A stronger loonie is usually seen hurting exporters, but the
nature of the global economic recovery could help companies pass
on their higher costs from the currency to customers, leaving
exporters in less pain than in previous cycles.
Oil , one of Canada’s major exports, touched a
multi-year high at $71.24 a barrel.
The Canadian 10-year yield hit its lowest level
since March 3 at 1.368% before recovering to 1.380%, up nearly
one basis point on the day.
