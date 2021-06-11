Buy, Sell, or Hold? By StockNews



Leading optical and infrared components manufacturer LightPath Technologies (LPTH) saw its share price surge over the past month on investor optimism around the announcement of its participation in NASA’s Mars Exploration Program. However, given that some of the company’s existing contracts were not renewed this quarter, and that it has been witnessing a slowdown in demand for some of its product categories, will the stock be able to continue climbing in the near term? Read more to find out.LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH) is a leading manufacturer and distributor of optical materials and high-level assemblies for the telecommunications, defense, medical diagnostics and automotive industries. The company’s focus on serving larger multinational customers and increasing its production capabilities have helped it win a large volume of contracts. Its shares have advanced 21.9% over the past month after it confirmed that its optical solutions will be supporting the Mars Curiosity Rover’s efforts in the NASA Science Exploration Program.

However, in the third quarter of its fiscal year 2021, LPTH received fewer orders from its large telecommunications customers. Also, the company’s increased selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) costs, including stock compensation expenses and approximately $280,000 in expenses incurred due to the termination of several employees, have caused a significant reduction in its operating income in its last reported quarter. The stock has tumbled 17.6% year-to-date.

Closing yesterday’s trading session at $2.69, LPTH’s stock is trading 50.6% below its 52-week high. While the company continues to witness decent demand for its industrial applications and other public safety applications, its growth prospects look uncertain.

