Brazil approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children over 12 By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Rio de Janeiro’s Health secretary Daniel Soranz applies the first dose of Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to citizen Alexandre Almeida to mark the beginning of its administration in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 4, 2021. RE



SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazil health regulator Anvisa on Friday said it had approved use of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine for children over 12 years of age.

Anvisa said it approved the measure after seeing studies, conducted outside Brazil, that showed safety and efficacy for the age group.

The vaccine, the first in Brazil to receive definitive approval from Anvisa, was already authorized for use on adolescents aged 16 and over, the regulator said. It added that the Pfizer (NYSE:) vaccine was currently the only one authorized to be used on minors.