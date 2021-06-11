Blinken raises COVID-19 origins, other U.S. concerns, in call with Chinese counterpart By Reuters

The two diplomats discussed North Korea policy, the department said. Blinken expressed U.S. concerns over the deterioration of democratic norms in Hong Kong and the “genocide” of Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang, and called on China to stop its pressure campaign against Taiwan and to release “wrongfully detained” U.S. and Canadian citizens, it said.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed the importance of cooperation and transparency in probes of the origins of COVID-19 in a call with his Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi on Friday, the State Department said, and also discussed a range of other sensitive topics.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.