BlackRock becomes first to operate wholly owned China mutual fund biz

SHANGHAI — BlackRock Inc has become the first global asset manager licensed to start a wholly owned onshore mutual fund business in China, as the government opens up the country’s $3.5 trillion mutual fund industry.

BlackRock, the world’s biggest asset manager, on Friday said the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) had given its Chinese fund management unit approval to begin operations.

China scrapped foreign ownership caps in its mutual fund and securities sectors on April 1, 2020, under a Sino-U.S. trade deal.

“We are honored to be in a position in which we can support more Chinese investors access financial markets,” BlackRock Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink said in a statement on Friday.

Several global asset managers, including Neuberger Berman, Schroders PLC and Fidelity International, have also applied to set up wholly owned mutual fund businesses in China.

But some others have balked at entering a market congested with roughly 150 players.

In March, U.S. money manager Vanguard Group dropped plans to obtain a mutual fund license in China, citing a “crowded” market.

Still, China’s mutual fund market is likely to triple to 60 trillion yuan ($8.75 trillion) in a decade, forecast Shanghai-based fund consultancy Z-Ben Advisors.