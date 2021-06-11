Bitcoin Mining Council unveils details, confirms Elon Musk has ‘no role’ By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin Mining Council unveils details, confirms Elon Musk has ‘no role’
The Mining Council made a formal debut on Thursday as the debate regarding the environmental impact of the digital asset intensifies.
The Bitcoin Mining Council describes itself as a “voluntary and open forum of Bitcoin miners committed to the network and its core principles”. Its mandate is to promote transparency, endorse good practices, and foster Bitcoin education according to the official website.
