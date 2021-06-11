Bears bail out as 10-year Treasuries eye best week in a year

Article content

BOSTON / SINGAPORE — Benchmark 10-year

U.S. Treasury yields were close to their biggest weekly decline

in a year on Friday as the market deemed a spike in inflation to

be transitory, squeezing bears out of short positions.

The 10-year yield, which falls when prices rise,

was nearly unchanged at 1.4603% on Friday afternoon after

touching as low as 1.428% earlier in the session, its lowest

since early March. At that point, the yield had fallen roughly

13 basis points for the week, the steepest weekly drop since

last June.

Traders said short-covering was driving the bond rally, in a

market that remains the recipient of enormous Federal Reserve

support, after U.S. inflation data on Thursday was dismissed as

insufficiently scary to prompt early tapering of

stimulus.

TD Securities global head of rates strategy Priya Misra said

the pattern was triggered once the benchmark yield fell below

1.5%, the low end of its range in recent weeks, on June 9. That

would have prompted an exit from many “steepener” trades and

meant investors were buying longer-term debt since then, she

said.

“I see this more as flow-driven trading rather than

fundamentals,” she said of Friday’s patterns.

Kim Rupert, senior economist for Action Economics, said the