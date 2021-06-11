Avivagen Announces TSX Venture Exchange Approval for Extension of Warrants

Article content

OTTAWA, Ontario — Avivagen Inc. (TSXV:VIV, OTCQB:VIVXF) (“Avivagen”), a life sciences corporation focused on developing and commercializing products for livestock, companion animal and human applications that safely enhances feed intake and supports immune function, thereby supporting general health and performance, announces that it has received approval by the TSX Venture Exchange for the extension of the expiration date of warrants exercisable to purchase 2,029,250 common shares at $1.20 per share, which were originally issued on November 30, 2017. These warrants previously had an expiration date of June 30, 2021, which has been extended to January 28, 2022.

All other terms and conditions of the warrants remain unchanged. Avivagen previously announced its intention to seek approval of such extension by way of a press release on June 7, 2021.

About OxC-beta™ Technology and OxC-beta™ Livestock

Avivagen’s OxC-beta™ technology is derived from Avivagen discoveries about β-carotene and other carotenoids, compounds that give certain fruits and vegetables their bright colours. Through support of immune function the technology provides a non-antibiotic means of promoting health and growth. OxC-beta™ Livestock is a proprietary product shown to be an effective and economic alternative to the antibiotics commonly added to livestock feeds. The product is currently available for sale in the United States, Philippines, Mexico, Taiwan, New Zealand, Thailand, Brazil, Australia and Malaysia.