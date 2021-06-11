Asia’s currencies rise with U.S. inflation concerns out of the way

Article content

Indonesia’s rupiah led gains across

Asia’s risk-sensitive currencies on Friday, with bond yields at

four-month lows, after U.S. inflation data was enough to

convince investors price rises may be transitory and not affect

U.S. monetary stimulus for now.

South Korea’s won and Taiwan’s dollar

also gained around 0.4% as the greenback nursed small losses on

the back of the inflation report that had kept traders in Asia

on their toes all week, looking for any signal that it may

prompt the Federal Reserve to discuss early tapering.

The overnight data showed U.S. consumer prices up 5%

year-on-year, the sharpest rise in 12-years. But hefty

contributions to that from short-term rises in airline ticket

prices and used cars raised questions about how long the jump

might last.

U.S. Treasury yields fell to lows not seen since

early March, with traders saying short-covering was driving the

rally.

“With the global market backdrop turning more constructive

for bond investments, investors may re-focus on yield

differentials,” OCBC Bank analysts said in a note.

Asia’s emerging market currencies and bonds traditionally

yield more than their peers in developed markets, though are

considered riskier.