Alicia Silverstone Shares How To Pronounce Her Name

Anyway, Alicia’s just dropped yet another incredible TikTok — one where she explains that we’ve been pronouncing her name wrong for years.


This is just like when we learned Justin Theroux’s last name is pronounced “Tha-roo,” and Chrissy Teigen said her surname is “Tie-gan,” only a million times worse. I’ve been saying “Alee-Sha” for, like, 25 years.

Is your mind blown? Are you totally buggin’?

I’ve never felt more Clueless.


