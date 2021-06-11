A Doggie Walk to Remember By DailyCoin



Vitalik and Dogecoin: A Doggie Walk to Remember



Ethereum’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin has revealed a budding bromance between him and Dogecoin.

Vitalik disclosed that he’s open to plans for working with the developers of Dogecoin to improve the cryptocurrency.

The computer programmer also revealed that he had made an impressive $4.3 million from his initial investment in the cryptocurrency.

In other news, the iconic doge meme which Dogecoin is built around is set to be auctioned with the proceeds going to charity.

Dogecoin has earned the status of being the most popular meme coin in the world following the recent meteoric rise in fortunes for the crypto asset. Since reaching an all-time high of $0.7376 about a month ago, Dogecoin has been the cynosure of crypto conversations in crypto circles.

The most recent to join the conversation is Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of who revealed that he was open to working with the developers of the currency to improve upon the current designs. Buterin also revealed that he made a huge profit from a small investment in Dogecoin and he was impressed with the growth trajectory of the Dogecoin project.

Dogecoin Makes Vitalik Millions

Vitalik Buterin revealed that he netted a cool $4.3 million from his investment in Dogecoin. He made this revelation in an episode on the Lex Fridman Podcast where he stated that his initial investment was $25,000.

He recounted that “at the beginning, people didn’t take it seriously”, a fact, as Dogecoin was widely viewed as a joke during its early days. The joke turned serious after Buterin revealed that the investment in Dogecoin was “one of the best investments that I have ever made.”

Buterin sold half of his Dogecoin and donated the proceeds to the GiveDirectly charity. Assuming he held onto his assets, the Ethereum Co-founder would have had up to 20 million worth of Dogecoin in his possession.

On the Flipside

As the world waits in anticipation of Ethereum 2.0, Vitalik Buterin has explained the reason for the delay.

According to Buterin, the delay is as a result of human difficulties, not technical difficulties.

Ethereum 2.0 will bring a lot of new features to the Ethereum Network including a switch to Proof-of-Stake.

The Doggie Walk to Be Remembered

Vitalik Buterin has hinted at a brewing relationship between him and the Dogecoin developers in a bid to improve the meme coin. He made a statement saying that if Doge speeds up its block time by 10x, and drops its fees by 100x, then it will be miles ahead of the nearest competition.

His statements were misconstrued by some quarters as fear of Doge but Buterin has cleared the air by stating that he loves the Doge, just that it could do with some improvements, something he is willing to help with. Buterin also hinted at the possibility of a Dogecoin to Ethereum bridge but while it seems like a long shot, crypto enthusiasts are keeping the faith up.

As proof of his love for Dogecoin, Buterin also revealed that he had visited Japan and met with the real doge that inspired the famous meme. Meanwhile, a report trickling in indicates that the famous meme is set to be auctioned as an NFT in an auction beginning on Tuesday.

Proceeds from the auction will be donated to charity according to reports from Zora, an NFT auction site that will play host to the iconic event.

