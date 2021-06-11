9 Celebrities Who Cheated With Their Nanny

A few years after divorcing Uma Thurman, Ethan married one of the family’s former nannies, which prompted lots of speculation that the two had been involved in an affair. Ethan denied those rumors, but had some choice words about monogamy: “People have such a childish view of monogamy and fidelity. ‘He’s cheated so he’s bad, she’s cheated so she’s bad,’ as opposed to a recognition that our species is not monogamous. To act all indignant, that your world has been rocked because your lover wasn’t faithful to you, is a little bit like acting rocked that your hair went grey.”