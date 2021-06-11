9 Celebrities Who Cheated With Their Nanny



The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star made headlines for his alleged affair with the Gosselin family nanny, Stephanie Santoro. In an interview with In Touch, Stephanie said the two became “very close” in their time together: “We would lie in bed and talk about the future. He would say how he wanted to make sure my daughter and I would always be okay, and how he would take care of me. There was no talk about marriage, but we did talk about being together.” Jon has denied the allegations.