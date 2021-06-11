9 Celebrities Who Cheated With Their Nanny

Why is this so common in Hollywood?

1.

Ben Affleck


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Soon after Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner announced their divorce, reports emerged that Ben was allegedly having an affair with the family nanny — who was then fired. Jennifer later seemed to confirm the affair to Vanity Fair, saying: “We had been separated for months before I ever heard about the nanny. She had nothing to do with our decision to divorce. She was not a part of the equation. Bad judgment? Yes. It’s not great for your kids for [a nanny] to disappear from their lives.”

2.

Jude Law


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Jude Law’s affair with his children’s nanny became headline news in 2005. His then-fiancé Sienna Miller later reflected on the experience, calling it “one of the most challenging moments” of her life: “There’s a whole six weeks of that experience that I don’t remember. I have no recollection of it,” she told the Daily Beast. “People who came to see me said we had dinner, and I don’t remember. I was in so much shock over it all.”

3.

Gavin Rossdale


Chris Polk / Getty Images

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Gwen Stefani was asked about the rumors that her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale had cheated on her with their nanny, and Gwen revealed that she wrote her song “Used to Love You” about the experience: “I went through a real period of anger, but I felt like this song was almost like a forgiveness song. It’s admitting, I used to love you and now I don’t.”

4.

Arnold Schwarzenegger


Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Arnold admitted to fathering a child with his housekeeper behind his then-wife Maria Shriver’s back. He told Men’s Journal: “I can beat myself up as much as I want — it’s not gonna change the situation. … You can’t go back. If I could, in reality, be Terminator, of course I would go back in time and would say, ‘Arnold…no.’ You know, it’s always easy to be smart in hindsight. That’s not the way it works.”

5.

Ethan Hawke


Jason Merritt / Getty Images

A few years after divorcing Uma Thurman, Ethan married one of the family’s former nannies, which prompted lots of speculation that the two had been involved in an affair. Ethan denied those rumors, but had some choice words about monogamy: “People have such a childish view of monogamy and fidelity. ‘He’s cheated so he’s bad, she’s cheated so she’s bad,’ as opposed to a recognition that our species is not monogamous. To act all indignant, that your world has been rocked because your lover wasn’t faithful to you, is a little bit like acting rocked that your hair went grey.”

6.

Robin Williams


Dave Hogan / Getty Images

Robin Williams married his family nanny, Marsha Garces Williams, a year after divorcing his first wife, Valerie Velardi. In the documentary Come Inside My Mind, Valerie said that Robin had frequent affairs: “He loved women. Absolutely loved women. And I got it… I understood and I wanted him to have that. But I also wanted him to come home.”

7.

Mick Jagger


Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

A representative for Mick has denied the affair, but his former nanny Claire Houseman claimed in a tell-all interview with The Mirror that the two once had sex while his wife, Jerry Hall, was in the next room. “I want to say sorry to Jerry,” she said. “I couldn’t help myself. And after all she has been through with her philandering husband, I don’t think she can really blame me.” Jerry later divorced Mick, and said his infidelity was the reason.

8.

Jon Gosselin


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for WE tv

The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star made headlines for his alleged affair with the Gosselin family nanny, Stephanie Santoro. In an interview with In Touch, Stephanie said the two became “very close” in their time together: “We would lie in bed and talk about the future. He would say how he wanted to make sure my daughter and I would always be okay, and how he would take care of me. There was no talk about marriage, but we did talk about being together.” Jon has denied the allegations.

9.

Tarek El Moussa


Aaron Rapoport / Getty Images

No cheating involved in this one, according to TMZ. After Flip or Flop stars Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack divorced, Tarek started dating their family nanny four months later. “I did date her for a month,” he admitted to Us Weekly. “I was going through a tough time, and she’s amazing. I never held hands with her around the kids, though.”

