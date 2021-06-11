22 U.S. states urge Supreme Court to uphold CDC eviction ban By Reuters

Last week, a group of landlords asked the high court to issue an order that would effectively end the federal government’s national ban on residential evictions. The CDC order is set to expire on June 30. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky declined to say this week if the agency will again extend the order, saying discussions are ongoing.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The state attorneys general of 22 U.S. states on Friday urged the U.S. Supreme Court not to end the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) COVID-19 residential eviction moratorium.

FILE PHOTO: Protesters surround the LA Superior Court to prevent an upcoming wave of evictions and call on Governor Gavin Newsom to pass an eviction moratorium, amid the global outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Los Angeles, California, U.S.,

