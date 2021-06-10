Yuan briefly hits 1-week high on Sino-U.S. trade talks

Article content

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan briefly hit a

one-week high against a weaker dollar on Thursday, with

investors encouraged by Chinese and U.S. commerce officials

agreeing to promote healthy trade and cooperate over differences

during discussions by telephone.

China said on Thursday its commerce minister Wang Wentao

spoke to his U.S. counterpart Gina Raimondo, and both sides

recognized the importance of business exchanges and pledged to

keep lines of communication open.

Prior to the market’s open, the People’s Bank of China

(PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.3972 per dollar, 16

pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.3956.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.3840

per dollar and rose to a high of 6.38, the strongest level since

June 3. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.3854, 11 pips

firmer than the previous late session close.

A trader at a foreign bank said the market would pay close

attention to U.S. inflation data due later in global day, which

could provide a clue to how fast the Federal Reserve will begin

tapering its monetary stimulus.

Closer to home, PBOC governor Yi Gang told a forum in

Shanghai that said he expected China’ss annual average inflation

to be below 2% this year.

Meanwhile, Pan Gongsheng, head of the State Administration