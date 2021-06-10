Yuan briefly hits 1-week high on Sino-U.S. trade talks

Article content
SHANGHAI — China’s yuan briefly hit a
one-week high against a weaker dollar on Thursday, with
investors encouraged by Chinese and U.S. commerce officials
agreeing to promote healthy trade and cooperate over differences
during discussions by telephone.
China said on Thursday its commerce minister Wang Wentao
spoke to his U.S. counterpart Gina Raimondo, and both sides
recognized the importance of business exchanges and pledged to
keep lines of communication open.
Prior to the market’s open, the People’s Bank of China
(PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.3972 per dollar, 16
pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.3956.
In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.3840
per dollar and rose to a high of 6.38, the strongest level since
June 3. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.3854, 11 pips
firmer than the previous late session close.
A trader at a foreign bank said the market would pay close
attention to U.S. inflation data due later in global day, which
could provide a clue to how fast the Federal Reserve will begin
tapering its monetary stimulus.
Closer to home, PBOC governor Yi Gang told a forum in
Shanghai that said he expected China’ss annual average inflation
to be below 2% this year.
Meanwhile, Pan Gongsheng, head of the State Administration
of Foreign Exchange, said two-way volatility in the yuan
exchange rate would become normal.
By midday, the global dollar index rose to 90.197
from the previous close of 90.14, while the offshore yuan
was trading at 6.3822 per dollar.
The yuan market at 0426 GMT:
ONSHORE SPOT:
Item Current Previous Change
PBOC midpoint 6.3972 6.3956 -0.03%
Spot yuan 6.3854 6.3865 0.02%
Divergence from -0.18%
midpoint*
Spot change YTD 2.24%
Spot change since 2005 29.62%
revaluation
Key indexes:
Item Current Previous Change
Thomson 97.96 97.73 0.2
Reuters/HKEX
CNH index
Dollar index 90.197 90.14 0.1
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.
OFFSHORE CNH MARKET
Instrument Current Difference
from onshore
Offshore spot yuan 6.3822 0.05%
*
Offshore 6.5407 -2.19%
non-deliverable
forwards
**
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
.
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith)