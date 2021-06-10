Xfinite and Eros Partner To Work on a Blockchain Program By CoinQuora



Xfinite and Eros Partner To Work on a Blockchain Program



Xfinite and Eros partner up to bring a new blockchain-based content engagement program.

Algorand will power this new program.

Xfinite and Eros announce their partnership for an exciting new venture involving Algorand. The venture involves a blockchain-based content engagement program.

Eros is aiming to explore further opportunities for Eros Now. The over-the-top (OTT) streaming service will play its hand in the advertising video-on-demand sector.

On the other hand, Xfinite’s innovation is helping pave the way for Eros to level up its digital asset growth. Moreover, Xfinite’s Mzaalo platform brings its experience with blockchain technology.

Furthermore, the Algorand protocol will provide the foundation for blockchain infrastructure. In particular, the …

