World’s 1st Nano Urea Introduced by IFFCO in India for the Farmers Across the World

Sustainable solution for plant nutrition with huge Impact on quality of underground water, significant reduction of global warming with a positive impact on climate change.

Increase on an average 8% crop yield with improved quality of farm produce.

World’s 1st Nano Urea Liquid is introduced for the farmers across the world by Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO). This is an inspiration taken from the call of the Prime Minister of India for reducing the use of Urea. The Nano Urea Liquid is indigenously developed after many years of dedicated and sincere research of IFFCO’s Scientists and Engineers through a proprietary technology developed at Nano Biotechnology Research Centre, Kalol. IFFCO Nano Urea Liquid increases crop production with improved nutritional quality. It will also give a huge positive impact on the quality of underground water, significant reduction in the global warming with an impact on climate change and sustainable development.

Translation of Nano Urea Liquid for farmers use will boost balanced nutrition program by reducing the excess use of Urea application in the soil. The excess urea causes an environmental pollution, harm soil health, and making plant more susceptible for disease & insect infestation, delayed maturity of the crop & production loss. Nano Urea Liquid makes the crops stronger, healthy and protect them from lodging effect.