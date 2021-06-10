World’s 1st Nano Urea Introduced by IFFCO in India for the Farmers Across the World

Article content
- Sustainable solution for plant nutrition with huge Impact on quality of underground water, significant reduction of global warming with a positive impact on climate change.
- Increase on an average 8% crop yield with improved quality of farm produce.
World’s 1st Nano Urea Liquid is introduced for the farmers across the world by Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO). This is an inspiration taken from the call of the Prime Minister of India for reducing the use of Urea. The Nano Urea Liquid is indigenously developed after many years of dedicated and sincere research of IFFCO’s Scientists and Engineers through a proprietary technology developed at Nano Biotechnology Research Centre, Kalol. IFFCO Nano Urea Liquid increases crop production with improved nutritional quality. It will also give a huge positive impact on the quality of underground water, significant reduction in the global warming with an impact on climate change and sustainable development.
Translation of Nano Urea Liquid for farmers use will boost balanced nutrition program by reducing the excess use of Urea application in the soil. The excess urea causes an environmental pollution, harm soil health, and making plant more susceptible for disease & insect infestation, delayed maturity of the crop & production loss. Nano Urea Liquid makes the crops stronger, healthy and protect them from lodging effect.
A 500 ml bottle of IFFCO Nano Urea Liquid will replace at least one bag of conventional Urea. The bottle can significantly bring down the cost of logistics and warehousing. It contains 40,000 ppm of Nitrogen in 500 ml bottle which is equivalent to the impact of nitrogen nutrient provided by one bag of conventional Urea.
IFFCO Nano Urea Liquid is now included in Fertiliser Control Order (FCO, 1985) on the basis of multi- location and multi-crop trials undertaken under National Agriculture Research System (NARS) at 20 ICAR research institutes, State Agriculture Universities and KVKs on 43 crops. To test its efficacy around 11,000 farmer field trials were undertaken. During the trials conducted on 94 crops, an average 8% yield increase was witnessed.
Production and commercial rollout of IFFCO Nano Urea Liquid has already started. Nano Urea is priced at approx. $ 5 in India per 500 ml bottle.
