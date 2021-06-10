World shares, dollar hit pause ahead of U.S. CPI, ECB meeting

Article content

LONDON/SYDNEY — Global shares hovered near a record high and the dollar also held steady on Thursday, eyeing U.S. inflation data for any sign the Federal Reserve could start tapering its massive stimulus.

Risk assets have remained buoyant in recent weeks as central bankers on both sides of the Atlantic signal their willingness to keep the monetary taps on until the post-pandemic recovery takes hold, believing inflationary pressures to be short-lived.

Yet April’s surprisingly strong U.S. inflation print spooked some, leading to a cautious run into the May numbers later on Thursday in case of another upside surprise.

Lagging in the pace of its recovery from COVID-19, the European Union’s central bank is set to keep rates unchanged when it meets later in the session, despite the most recent inflation print passing the target of just under 2%.

Ahead of both key events, market sentiment remained subdued with MSCI’s broadest gauge of global stocks flat at 715.79 points, just off a record high of 718.19 hit last week.

In early European trades, the pan-regional STOXX Europe 600 index was down 0.1% following gains overnight in Asia, where MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5%.