Will Tonga Be the Next Nation To Adopt Bitcoin? By CoinQuora

Lord Member of Parliament Lord Fusitu’a reveals that he’s in talks with Jack Mallers, founder of Strike by Zap, to buy using the nation’s $750 million reserves. This leaves the public wondering if Tonga can be the next nation to make Bitcoin a legal tender.

Of note, Tonga is also one of the countries receiving remittance via Telcoin (TEL). Telcoin has extended its digital money tr…

