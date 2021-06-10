Which Pipeline Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews



© Reuters. Energy Transfer vs. Kinder Morgan: Which Pipeline Stock is a Better Buy?



Energy pipeline companies are witnessing increasing demand given the upbeat oil & gas market. With that, established pipeline companies Energy Transfer (NYSE:) and Kinder Morgan (NYSE:) are well positioned to keep benefiting from the industry tailwinds. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Let’s find out.Energy Transfer LP (ET) and Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) are established players in the pipeline space, operating pipelines, among others. ET owns and operates a portfolio of energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering and natural gas liquid (NGL) pipelines, processing plants, and treatment and conditioning facilities. KMI is an energy infrastructure company that operates through four segments: natural gas pipelines, products pipelines, terminals, and CO2. The companies that operate NGL pipelines were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic because lockdown restrictions stifled supplies.

However, these companies are seeing rising demand this year. Indeed, according to Mordor Intelligence, the oil and gas pipeline market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% between 2021 – 2026. So, both ET and KMI should benefit.

But while ET has gained 79.4% over the past nine months, KMI has returned 42.2%. And in terms of their past three months’ performance, ET is a clear winner with 35% returns versus KMI’s 20%. But which of these two stocks is a better pick now? Let’s find out.

Continue reading on StockNews