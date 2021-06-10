Which Diabetes Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. Senseonics vs. Tandem: Which Diabetes Stock is a Better Buy?

Given the rising number of people with diabetes, medical technology and devices that help diabetics live healthier lives are in great demand. Senseonics (SENS) and Tandem (TNDM) are two companies that focus on the treatment of diabetes. Which one of these stocks is a better buy now?.The healthcare space is considered as a recession-proof industry as people rarely delay medical expenses. Most governments are also looking to prioritize healthcare spending making this sector even more relevant.

Further, the demand for diabetes products continues to rise as cases are spiraling upwards all over the world. According to a report from the World Health Organization, around 422 million worldwide have diabetes and this disease accounts for 1.6 million deaths each year.

Keeping these factors in mind, today I’m going to analyze two diabetes stocks, Senseonics (SENS) and Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:), to try and determine which stock is a better buy.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR