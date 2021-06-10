Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway Invests in a Pro-BTC Bank By CoinQuora



Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway Invests in a Pro-BTC Bank



Berkshire Hathaway has reportedly put $500 million in a pro-Bitcoin bank, Nubank.

Warren Buffet, the billionaire, is the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway.

Nubank says it will give funding after its acquisition of brokerage agency – Easynvest.

On Tuesday, Berkshire Hathaway, the organization led by CEO Warren Buffett, has reportedly put $500 million in a pro-Bitcoin bank called Nubank. With this, Nubank says it will give Bitcoin funding following its acquisition of brokerage agency Easynvest which bears the cost of the purchasing and selling of Brazil’s first Bitcoin ETF.

Of note, Berkshire Hathaway Inc . (NYSE:) has put $500 million in the father or mother organization of Nubank, a Brazil-based Bitcoin-accommodating financial institution. This is a piece of the bank’s Series G funding since bin January. Furthermore, Nubank says it has raised $250 fro…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora